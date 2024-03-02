Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 65,367 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,367 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.96 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

