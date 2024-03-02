Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $250.62 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $257.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

