Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 27,714 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.