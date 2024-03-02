Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,424 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trimble by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

