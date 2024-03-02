Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 11,631 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.