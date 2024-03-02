Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 11,135 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.9 %

FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

