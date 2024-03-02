Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,019 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $271.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.