Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. PointState Capital LP raised its position in KBR by 34.0% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 708,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in KBR by 344.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 422,856 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in KBR by 9.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.