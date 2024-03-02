Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $148.14.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

