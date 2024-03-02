Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,793 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $77,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $63,560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7,954.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 773,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 763,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $48,578,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.