Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,805 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $613.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $649.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.60.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

