Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $111.41.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Get Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.