Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.61. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,290,913.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,176 shares of company stock worth $5,315,953. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

