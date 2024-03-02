Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,488 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $79.30 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

