Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Lantheus worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

