Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 240.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,546 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after buying an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Incyte by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,178,000 after purchasing an additional 115,748 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

