Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 250.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,063 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Extreme Networks worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after acquiring an additional 751,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,462,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,294,000 after buying an additional 1,004,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The firm had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

