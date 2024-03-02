Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

