Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $132.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 116.46, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $146.94.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

