Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $6,926,004 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $289.17 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

