Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Commercial Metals worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile



Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

