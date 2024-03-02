Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

