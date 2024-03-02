Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $547.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

