Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,895 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $67.00 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

