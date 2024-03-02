Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in AutoZone by 341.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $47,821,141. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,031.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,712.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,620.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,038.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

