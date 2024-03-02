Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,184 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

