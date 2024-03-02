Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,895 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

