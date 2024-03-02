Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 3,104 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NewMarket worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NewMarket by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in NewMarket by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 59.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $643.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.33. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $334.88 and a one year high of $644.02.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

