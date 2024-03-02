Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 2,635 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.50.

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $900.53 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $900.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $830.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $786.77.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

