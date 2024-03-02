Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average of $139.31. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

