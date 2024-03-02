Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1,934.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

RSP opened at $163.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

