Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 168,432 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,432 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after buying an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.95 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

View Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.