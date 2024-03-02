GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $9.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

GDRX opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 361,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

