GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at UBS Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.62.

GDRX stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

