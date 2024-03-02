GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.62.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $8.35 on Friday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in GoodRx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

