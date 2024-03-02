GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,907 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,801,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,355,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,947,000 after acquiring an additional 514,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $80,293,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 401,582 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

