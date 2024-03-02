GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.20

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 1045911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. Research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $9,634,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at about $586,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

