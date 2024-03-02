Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

GEI stock opened at C$22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.45 and a 1-year high of C$23.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.31%.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.