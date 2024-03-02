Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0202 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Gerdau has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gerdau

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.