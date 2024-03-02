Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

GEOS opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Geospace Technologies

In other Geospace Technologies news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,538.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $979,992.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,240 shares of company stock valued at $52,124 over the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

