George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WN. TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$201.00.

WN opened at C$179.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$170.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$160.61. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$184.42. The stock has a market cap of C$24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In other George Weston news, Director William Downe bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. Also, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$159.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,284,263 over the last ninety days. 58.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

