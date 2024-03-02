Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $32,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $149.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average is $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

