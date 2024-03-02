Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Shares of G stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.28.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

