Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

