General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 95.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 209,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in General Mills by 8.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.94 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.