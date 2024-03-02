GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at TD Securities

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.33.

TSE:GDI opened at C$38.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$35.17 and a 12 month high of C$49.00. The company has a market cap of C$558.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. Research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5576238 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

