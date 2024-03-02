GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDI. CIBC lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI opened at C$38.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$35.17 and a 52-week high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5576238 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

