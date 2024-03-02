Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34,882,000.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after buying an additional 847,461 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,459,000 after buying an additional 524,082 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

