Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $98.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

