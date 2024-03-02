Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

